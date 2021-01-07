Menu
2017 Honda Accord

95,507 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Prl White SPORT Navigation/Sunroof/Push Start/Dual Screen

2017 Honda Accord

Prl White SPORT Navigation/Sunroof/Push Start/Dual Screen

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

95,507KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6553068
  Stock #: 6130
  VIN: 1HGCR2E56HA812187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6130
  • Mileage 95,507 KM

Vehicle Description

0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call *888-856-3052* TEXT 289-203-9541 Live Chat: https://goo.gl/H3RoaU
6Sp Manual Sport Model / Dual monitors / Push Start /  Sunroof /
Backup Camera / Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Android Auto / Heated Seats leather/ Bluetooth / Keyless
Entry / Cruise
Control and More *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as
low as @5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT
E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND
NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2016 2018 2015 2019 Toyota Camry Nissan Altima Honda Civic Malibu Ford Fusion Corolla Toyota Avalon Subaru Legacy.
Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
