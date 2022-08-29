Menu
2017 Honda Accord

14,986 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

14,986KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054262
  Stock #: P22MA520

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22MA520
  Mileage 14,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

