2017 Honda Civic

298,146 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hasher Motors Inc.

647-885-1527

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hasher Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St. E. #37, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-885-1527

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

298,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082895
  • Stock #: 014
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57HH006063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 014
  • Mileage 298,146 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

