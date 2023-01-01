$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
EX w/Honda Sensing Sunroof/Alloys/Blind Spot Cam
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$19,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6964
- Mileage 124,177 KM
Vehicle Description
EX w/ Honda Sensing, Navigation capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Side Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2019 2016 2018 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
