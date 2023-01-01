Menu
EX | Sunroof | Push Start | Blind Spot Camera | Keyless Entry | Dual Climate | Honda Sensing Technology - Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise | Alloys | Push Start | Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Bluetooth Audio | Heated Seats | All Power Options | Air Conditioning | Power Lock | Power Window | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.

2017 Honda Civic

88,991 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof/Carplay/Blind Spot Camera/Collsion Detection

2017 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof/Carplay/Blind Spot Camera/Collsion Detection

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,991KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F80HH035081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7157
  • Mileage 88,991 KM

Vehicle Description

EX | Sunroof | Push Start | Blind Spot Camera | Keyless Entry | Dual Climate | Honda Sensing Technology - Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise | Alloys | Push Start | Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Bluetooth Audio | Heated Seats | All Power Options | Air Conditioning | Power Lock | Power Window | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2019 2020 2016 LX TOURING SPORT Civic, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda3 Mazda6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please visit our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Honda Civic