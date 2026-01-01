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<span>Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built for everyday practicality, this </span><strong>2017 Honda Civic LX is finished in a sleek Black exterior</strong><span><strong> and offers the perfect combination of comfort, reliability, and value. Known for its smooth ride and modern styling,</strong> the Civic remains one of the most dependable sedans on the road.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Civic LX</strong><span><strong> delivers excellent fuel economy and a comfortable driving experience</strong>. With </span><span>165,000 KM</span><span>, this well-maintained sedan is ideal for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone seeking dependable transportation.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • Honda Sensing Safety Features • Rear View Camera • Bluetooth Connectivity • Cruise Control • Heated Front Seats • Automatic Climate Control • Eco Driving Mode • Power Windows & Locks • Keyless Entry • USB Connectivity • LED Daytime Running Lights</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2017 Honda Civic

165,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

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14222577

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14222577
  2. 14222577
  3. 14222577
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
VIN 2HGFC4B64HH401151

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 401151
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built for everyday practicality, this 2017 Honda Civic LX is finished in a sleek Black exterior and offers the perfect combination of comfort, reliability, and value. Known for its smooth ride and modern styling, the Civic remains one of the most dependable sedans on the road.




Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Civic LX delivers excellent fuel economy and a comfortable driving experience. With 165,000 KM, this well-maintained sedan is ideal for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone seeking dependable transportation.




Factory Options & Features:



• Honda Sensing Safety Features

• Rear View Camera

• Bluetooth Connectivity

• Cruise Control

• Heated Front Seats

• Automatic Climate Control

• Eco Driving Mode

• Power Windows & Locks

• Keyless Entry

• USB Connectivity

• LED Daytime Running Lights









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Honda Civic