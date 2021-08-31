Menu
2017 Honda Civic

67,312 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto District Inc.

647-242-4737

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Auto District Inc.

2783 Derry Rd - Unit 105, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-242-4737

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8057464
  Stock #: PI2021149
  VIN: SHHFK7H9XHU308000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # PI2021149
  • Mileage 67,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Price Excludes Tax And Licensing

Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) No Hidden Fees.
CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $999.

*AUTO DISTRICT* Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires.

FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

COME IN FOR A TEST RIDE TODAY AND BOOK YOUR DREAM CAR

CONTACT*- For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-956-4455 or www.autodistrict.ca or visit us at 2783 Derry Rd. E. Mississauga, ON, L4T 1A3

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto District Inc.

Auto District Inc.

2783 Derry Rd - Unit 105, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

