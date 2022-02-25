$16,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 2 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8320788

8320788 Stock #: 6472

6472 VIN: SHHFK7G27HU300363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6472

Mileage 128,271 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.