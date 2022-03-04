$20,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring Leather/Navigation/Sunroof/Alloys
- Listing ID: 8605436
- Stock #: 6540
- VIN: 2HGFC1F94HH101261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6540
- Mileage 132,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring Leather, Sunroof, Automatic, Navigation Capable
through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio
and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Vehicle Features
