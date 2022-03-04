Menu
2017 Honda Civic

132,862 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Navigation/Sunroof/Alloys

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Navigation/Sunroof/Alloys

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

132,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8605436
  • Stock #: 6540
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F94HH101261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6540
  • Mileage 132,862 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
Touring Leather, Sunroof, Automatic, Navigation Capable
through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio
and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more  *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down
financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech
Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of
quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer
with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our
vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the
portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on
advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top
up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non
safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic
work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor
removal treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate
cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep
your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO
CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS
NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED
AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2016 2019 2018 2021 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Legacy VW Golf  Honda
CRV Toyota Corolla Camry Mazda Mazda3 Nissan Sentra Altima Camry Accord
Jetta Focus Fusion Sonic model see our website. Special
sale price listed available to  regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment
.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

