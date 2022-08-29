$14,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2017 Honda Civic
LX 6SP Navigation/Camera/Heatd Seats
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9197668
- Stock #: 6713
- VIN: 2HGFC2E56HH016636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6713
- Mileage 137,951 KM
Vehicle Description
*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
6 Speed Manual, Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Backup
Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated
Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and
more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus
applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding
areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member
and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is
provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest
accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All
promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer
our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three
times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and
filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed
inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed
buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning
(shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and
shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2018 2016 EX Civic
Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda
CX-5. Special sale price listed available
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may
differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.