$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 7 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477546

9477546 Stock #: 6791

6791 VIN: 2HGFC2E51HH011182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6791

Mileage 141,726 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Pass through rear seat Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.