2017 Honda Civic

141,726 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

LX/ 6SPD/ Navigation/ Heated Seats

LX/ 6SPD/ Navigation/ Heated Seats

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

141,726KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9477546
  • Stock #: 6791
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E51HH011182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6791
  • Mileage 141,726 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2017 2019 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

