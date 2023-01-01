$27,888+ tax & licensing
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2017 Honda CR-V
EX AWD Camera/Sunroof/Alloys/Carplay
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
84,817KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10069878
- Stock #: 6956
- VIN: 2HKRW2H54HH110603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
