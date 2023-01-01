Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

84,672 KM

Details Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring Navigation/Carplay/Leather

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring Navigation/Carplay/Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

84,672KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10344279
  Stock #: 7033
  VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH108270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7033
  • Mileage 84,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

