2017 Honda CR-V

$27,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10344279

10344279 Stock #: 7033

7033 VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH108270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7033

Mileage 84,672 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.