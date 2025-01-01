Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2017 Honda CR-V LX – Safety Certified & Great Condition! </strong></p><p><strong>COMES WITH WINTER AND ALL SEASON TIRES !!!</strong></p><p>Looking for a <strong>reliable and fuel-efficient SUV</strong>? This <strong>2017 Honda CR-V LX</strong> is a fantastic choice!</p><p>✅ <strong>Mileage:</strong> 193,000 kms<br />✅ <strong>Features:</strong> Backup Camera, Heated Seats<br />✅ <strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition – <strong>Safety Certified</strong><br />✅ <strong>Price:</strong> $15,950 + tax & licensing</p><p>💰 <strong>Same-Day Financing Available!</strong><br />✔️ <strong>Low-Interest Rates</strong> for all credit types<br />✔️ <strong>Extended Warranty</strong> on Engine & Transmission for peace of mind</p><p>🚗 <strong>Buy with Confidence!</strong><br />Mississauga Auto Group is an <strong>OMVIC-approved dealer</strong>, ensuring a <strong>transparent and hassle-free car buying experience</strong>.</p><p>📍 <strong>Visit Us Today!</strong><br />🔹 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br />🔹 <strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON</strong><br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>More Details:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Drive home your <strong>Honda CR-V LX</strong> today! 🚗💨</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

193,139 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

12216822

2017 Honda CR-V

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,139KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H31HH001392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

(905) 808 1198

2017 Honda CR-V