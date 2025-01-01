$15,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,139 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Honda CR-V LX – Safety Certified & Great Condition!
COMES WITH WINTER AND ALL SEASON TIRES !!!
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2017 Honda CR-V LX is a fantastic choice!
✅ Mileage: 193,000 kms
✅ Features: Backup Camera, Heated Seats
✅ Condition: Great Condition – Safety Certified
✅ Price: $15,950 + tax & licensing
💰 Same-Day Financing Available!
✔️ Low-Interest Rates for all credit types
✔️ Extended Warranty on Engine & Transmission for peace of mind
🚗 Buy with Confidence!
Mississauga Auto Group is an OMVIC-approved dealer, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free car buying experience.
📍 Visit Us Today!
🔹 Mississauga Auto Group
🔹 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 More Details: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Drive home your Honda CR-V LX today! 🚗💨
