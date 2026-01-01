$17,599+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
$17,599
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable SUV that's built to last? This 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that delivers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency.
Whether you're commuting, taking road trips, or driving through Ontario winters, the CR-V's intelligent AWD system is ready for every season.Vehicle Highlights
- ✅ One Owner
- ✅ Accident Free
- ✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- ✅ Reliable 2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
- ✅ Automatic CVT Transmission
- ✅ Excellent Fuel Economy
- ✅ Spacious 5-Passenger Interior
- ✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
- ✅ Rearview Backup Camera
- ✅ Cruise Control
- ✅ Eco Driving Mode
- ✅ USB & Auxiliary Connectivity
- ✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- ✅ Cold A/C & Hot Heat
- ✅ Clean Interior & Exterior
- ✅ Safety Certified (if applicable)
Honda CR-Vs are known for their outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent resale value. This well-maintained, accident-free SUV is ready for its next owner and is perfect for families, commuters, and first-time buyers alike. COMES WITH EXTRA WINTER TIRES AND RIMS
Vehicle Features
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