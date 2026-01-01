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<h1>🚗 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD | One Owner | Accident-Free | Reliable & Fuel Efficient</h1><h2>Drive with Confidence.</h2><p class=isSelectedEnd>Looking for a dependable SUV thats built to last? This <strong>2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD</strong> is a <strong>one-owner, accident-free</strong> vehicle that delivers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Whether youre commuting, taking road trips, or driving through Ontario winters, the CR-Vs intelligent AWD system is ready for every season.</p><h3>Vehicle Highlights</h3><ul data-spread=false><li>✅ One Owner</li><li>✅ Accident Free</li><li>✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>✅ Reliable 2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine</li><li>✅ Automatic CVT Transmission</li><li>✅ Excellent Fuel Economy</li><li>✅ Spacious 5-Passenger Interior</li><li>✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio</li><li>✅ Rearview Backup Camera</li><li>✅ Cruise Control</li><li>✅ Eco Driving Mode</li><li>✅ USB & Auxiliary Connectivity</li><li>✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li><li>✅ Cold A/C & Hot Heat</li><li>✅ Clean Interior & Exterior</li><li>✅ Safety Certified (if applicable)</li></ul><h3>Why Buy This CR-V?</h3><p>Honda CR-Vs are known for their outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent resale value. This well-maintained, accident-free SUV is ready for its next owner and is perfect for families, commuters, and first-time buyers alike. COMES WITH EXTRA WINTER TIRES AND RIMS</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

Watch This Vehicle
14499181.825278398?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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Contact Seller
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Sale

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H29HH131921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD | One Owner | Accident-Free | Reliable & Fuel EfficientDrive with Confidence.

Looking for a dependable SUV that's built to last? This 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD is a one-owner, accident-free vehicle that delivers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency.

Whether you're commuting, taking road trips, or driving through Ontario winters, the CR-V's intelligent AWD system is ready for every season.

Vehicle Highlights
  • ✅ One Owner
  • ✅ Accident Free
  • ✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • ✅ Reliable 2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
  • ✅ Automatic CVT Transmission
  • ✅ Excellent Fuel Economy
  • ✅ Spacious 5-Passenger Interior
  • ✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
  • ✅ Rearview Backup Camera
  • ✅ Cruise Control
  • ✅ Eco Driving Mode
  • ✅ USB & Auxiliary Connectivity
  • ✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • ✅ Cold A/C & Hot Heat
  • ✅ Clean Interior & Exterior
  • ✅ Safety Certified (if applicable)
Why Buy This CR-V?

Honda CR-Vs are known for their outstanding reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent resale value. This well-maintained, accident-free SUV is ready for its next owner and is perfect for families, commuters, and first-time buyers alike. COMES WITH EXTRA WINTER TIRES AND RIMS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$17,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2017 Honda CR-V