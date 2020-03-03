Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Leather - Sunroof - Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Leather - Sunroof - Rear Camera

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 4702650
  2. 4702650
  3. 4702650
  4. 4702650
  5. 4702650
  6. 4702650
  7. 4702650
  8. 4702650
  9. 4702650
  10. 4702650
  11. 4702650
  12. 4702650
  13. 4702650
  14. 4702650
  15. 4702650
  16. 4702650
  17. 4702650
  18. 4702650
  19. 4702650
  20. 4702650
Contact Seller

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,928KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4702650
  • Stock #: UCP914
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

One owner and accident free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ready Honda

2016 Honda Accord Se...
 67,988 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 61,309 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 15,726 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Send A Message