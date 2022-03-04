Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

94,759 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Precision Honda

866-812-5199

Touring - Navi - Leather - P. Roof - Rear Camera

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8547944
  • Stock #: P22MA236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,759 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power-train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection checklist. Precision Honda is a proud member of the Performance Auto Group and our mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 30 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly teams, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. We invite you to experience the difference - at Precision Honda.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

