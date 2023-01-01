$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888
2017 Honda HR-V
LX 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10030134
- Stock #: P6000
- VIN: 3CZRU5H34HM102881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6000
- Mileage 50,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Hill start assist, Electric parking brake with automatic brake hold, Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure, Multi-angle rearview camera9 with guidelines, LED brake lights, 5-inch color LCD screen, 4 speakers, Automatic climate control, Remote entry system, Steering wheel-mounted cruise control and Much more...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.