$23,488+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 155,796 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring is the ultimate family minivan — blending Honda’s legendary reliability with luxury, practicality, and technology. The Touring trim sits at the top of the lineup, offering premium comfort, power, and convenience for every passenger.
Key Features & Options
3.5L V6 i-VTEC Engine (248 hp)
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Power Sliding Doors & Power Tailgate
Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
Navigation System (Honda Satellite-Linked)
Rear Entertainment System with Blu-ray/DVD Player & HDMI Input
Sunroof / Power Moonroof
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Forward Collision Warning & Lane Departure Warning
HondaVAC Built-In Vacuum System
Rearview Camera with Multiple Angles
Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
Smart Entry & Push-Button Start
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Memory
8-Passenger Seating Configuration
Alloy Wheels
Premium Audio System with Subwoofer
