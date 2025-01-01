$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,199 KM
Vehicle Description
🔹 For Sale: 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport | $19,950 | 240,199 KM | Warranty & Financing Available 🔹
Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck that’s ready for work or adventure? Check out this 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport – a versatile and fuel-efficient midsize truck that’s packed with value!
✅ Price: $19,950
✅ Mileage: 240,199 km
✅ Warranty Available 1,2,3 and 4 years available!
✅ Financing Available – All Credit Welcome!
Highlights:
• 3.5L V6 Engine – Smooth & Powerful
• All-Wheel Drive – Year-Round Confidence
• Spacious Crew Cab with Room for 5
• Dual-Action Tailgate & In-Bed Trunk
• Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Tow Package
• Legendary Honda Reliability
📍 Perfect for daily driving, weekend getaways, or job site duties!
📞 Call now to book a test drive or get pre-approved for financing!
📍 Don’t wait – quality used Ridgeline's sell fast!
Why Buy From Us?
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available for Peace of Mind
✅ Flexible Financing Options – Same Day Approvals
✅ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing
✅ Trusted Dealership with Great Reviews
🔧 Fully Inspected and Ready to Go!
💬 Contact Us Today at (905) 808-1198 or visit in person at:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🚗 Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport – come see it today before it's gone!
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198