2017 Honda Ridgeline

244,199 KM

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

12766619

2017 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F19HB503562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,199 KM

Vehicle Description

 

🔹 For Sale: 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport | $19,950 | 240,199 KM | Warranty & Financing Available 🔹

Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck that’s ready for work or adventure? Check out this 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport – a versatile and fuel-efficient midsize truck that’s packed with value!

✅ Price: $19,950
✅ Mileage: 240,199 km
✅ Warranty Available 1,2,3 and 4 years available!
✅ Financing Available – All Credit Welcome!

Highlights:
• 3.5L V6 Engine – Smooth & Powerful
• All-Wheel Drive – Year-Round Confidence
• Spacious Crew Cab with Room for 5
• Dual-Action Tailgate & In-Bed Trunk
• Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Tow Package
• Legendary Honda Reliability

📍 Perfect for daily driving, weekend getaways, or job site duties!

📞 Call now to book a test drive or get pre-approved for financing!
📍 Don’t wait – quality used Ridgeline's sell fast!

Why Buy From Us?
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available for Peace of Mind
✅ Flexible Financing Options – Same Day Approvals
✅ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing
✅ Trusted Dealership with Great Reviews

🔧 Fully Inspected and Ready to Go!
💬 Contact Us Today at (905) 808-1198 or visit in person at:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

🚗 Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport – come see it today before it's gone!

 #PickupTruckForSale #MississaugaTrucks #UsedTrucksOntario #MississaugaAutoGroup #4x4Truck #PlatinumEdition #TruckLife #CarDealsMississauga

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
2017 Honda Ridgeline