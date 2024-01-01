Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS Accident Free Clean Car</strong></p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong></p><hr /><p><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2017</li><li><strong>Make:</strong> Hyundai</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Elantra</li><li><strong>Trim:</strong> GLS</li><li><strong>Body Style:</strong> Sedan</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 164,000 Kms</li><li><strong>Color:</strong> grey</li></ul><hr /><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L I4</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> FWD</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Premium Cloth Upholstery</li><li><strong>Seats:</strong> Heated Front Seats</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Power Tilt-and-Slide</li><li><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 7-Inch Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning</li><li><strong>Wheels:</strong> 17-Inch Alloy Wheels</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Yes</li></ul><hr /><p><strong>Additional Information:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>One Owner</strong></li><li><strong>No Accidents</strong></li><li><strong>Complete Service Records Available</strong></li><li><strong>Non-Smoker</strong></li><li><strong>Excellent Condition</strong></li><li><strong>Carfax Link : </strong><strong>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZPQgTKDvwWgOaszuAA+SpSz3vGYhggd3</strong></li></ul><hr /><p><strong>Price: $11,999 + Tax and Fee</strong></p><p><strong>Certification Fee $699</strong></p><p><strong>Contact Us:</strong></p><p>Mississauga Auto Group<br />2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, UNIT 11-12, Mississauga, ON<br />Phone: 905-808-1198<br />Email: <a rel=noreferrer>mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com</a><br />Website: <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noreferrer>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><hr /><p>Come visit us at Mississauga Auto Group to test drive this amazing 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS. This vehicle offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and safety. Dont miss out on this fantastic deal!</p><hr /><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group - Driving Excellence</strong></p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

17HE67

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

17HE67

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1720982436
  2. 1720982435
  3. 1720982436
  4. 1720982435
  5. 1720982435
  6. 1720982435
  7. 1720982435
  8. 1720982435
  9. 1720982436
  10. 1720982435
  11. 1720982435
  12. 1720982436
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4HU116867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS Accident Free Clean Car

Mississauga Auto Group

Vehicle Details:

  • Year: 2017
  • Make: Hyundai
  • Model: Elantra
  • Trim: GLS
  • Body Style: Sedan
  • Mileage: 164,000 Kms
  • Color: grey

Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L I4
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Drivetrain: FWD
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline
  • Interior: Premium Cloth Upholstery
  • Seats: Heated Front Seats
  • Sunroof: Power Tilt-and-Slide
  • Infotainment: 7-Inch Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Safety: Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning
  • Wheels: 17-Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Air Conditioning: Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Cruise Control: Yes
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
  • Backup Camera: Yes

Additional Information:

  • One Owner
  • No Accidents
  • Complete Service Records Available
  • Non-Smoker
  • Excellent Condition
  • Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZPQgTKDvwWgOaszuAA+SpSz3vGYhggd3

Price: $11,999 + Tax and Fee

Certification Fee $699

Contact Us:

Mississauga Auto Group
2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, UNIT 11-12, Mississauga, ON
Phone: 905-808-1198
Email: mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Come visit us at Mississauga Auto Group to test drive this amazing 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS. This vehicle offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and safety. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

Mississauga Auto Group - Driving Excellence

Vehicle Features

Packages

SE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group

Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT/RS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT/RS 167,250 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 1995 MINI Cooper AUSTIN ROVER for sale in Mississauga, ON
1995 MINI Cooper AUSTIN ROVER 53,000 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2001 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT 176,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra