2017 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HE1742
- Mileage 163,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL
M&L Autos
Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Contact: 905-439-7689
Vehicle Details:
- Make & Model: Hyundai Elantra GL
- Year: 2017
- Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder
- Transmission: Automatic
- Mileage: 163,750 km
- Color: Black
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Drive Type: Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Features:
- Heated front seats
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Rearview camera
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 7-inch touchscreen display
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert
- Alloy wheels
- Air conditioning
- Power windows and mirrors
- Cruise control
Condition:
This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL is in excellent condition, both mechanically and cosmetically. It has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to drive off the lot. No accidents, clean history.
Price: 10,499.00 Certified + HST & Licensing.
For more details or to schedule a test drive, contact M&L Autos at 905-439-7689 or visit us at 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga.
M&L Autos
905-439-7689