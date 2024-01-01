Menu
<p><strong>2017 Hyundai Elantra GL</strong></p><p><strong> M&L Autos</strong></p><p>Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br />Contact: 905-439-7689</p><p><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Make & Model:</strong> Hyundai Elantra GL</li><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2017</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L 4-cylinder</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 163,750 km</li><li><strong>Color: </strong>Black</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li><strong>Drive Type:</strong> Front-wheel drive (FWD)</li></ul><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Heated front seats</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li>7-inch touchscreen display</li><li>Keyless entry with push-button start</li><li>Blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert</li><li>Alloy wheels</li><li>Air conditioning</li><li>Power windows and mirrors</li><li>Cruise control</li></ul><p><strong>Condition:</strong><br />This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL is in excellent condition, both mechanically and cosmetically. It has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to drive off the lot. No accidents, clean history.</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> 10,499.00 Certified + HST & Licensing.</p><p>For more details or to schedule a test drive, contact M&L Autos at 905-439-7689 or visit us at 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Elantra