2017 Hyundai Elantra

38,205 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

NO ACCIDENTS I REAR CAM I CARPLAY I HEATED SEATS I BT

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

38,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5637147
  • Stock #: 8999
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU420046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8999
  • Mileage 38,205 KM

Vehicle Description

-


Tabangi Motors is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at info@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5. As of July 10th Peel region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 


- No touch greeting


- 3 person limit for each appointment


- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment


- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

