$19,950+ tax & licensing
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Car Sales
1-833-556-6700
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LIMITED SUNROOF|
Peel Car Sales
2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
74,500KM
Used
- Stock #: JWDHU172594
- VIN: KMHD84LF0HU172594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2