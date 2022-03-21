$18,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS Navigation/Sunroof/Blind Spot/Alloys
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$18,888
- Listing ID: 8802263
- Stock #: 6598
- VIN: KMHD84LF7HU124786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,231 KM
Vehicle Description
GLS model ** Automatic ** Sunroof, Push Start, Navigation Capable through
Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry,
Blind Spot and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2019 2015 2016 2018 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic model
see our website. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase
only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment .
Vehicle Features
