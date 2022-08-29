2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 8 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9038641

9038641 Stock #: 6663

6663 VIN: KMHD84LFXHU418024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6663

Mileage 136,887 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

