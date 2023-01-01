$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL Navigation/Camera/Blind Spot
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$13,888
- Listing ID: 9454117
- Stock #: 6778
- VIN: KMHD84LF1HU337183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic** GL ** Navigation Capable through and Andriod Auto,
Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind Spot and More
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus
applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding
areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member
and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is
provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest
accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All
promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer
our optional amazing certification package which will provide three
times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top
up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components),
engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior
shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ
with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
