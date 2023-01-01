Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

134,486 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Navigation/Camera/Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Navigation/Camera/Blind Spot

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,486KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454117
  • Stock #: 6778
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1HU337183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6778
  • Mileage 134,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic** GL ** Navigation Capable through and Andriod Auto,
Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind Spot and More
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus
applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding
areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member
and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is
provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest
accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All
promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer
our optional amazing certification package which will provide three
times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top
up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components),
engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior
shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2015 2016 2018 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz
Nissan Versa Sentra Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla
Honda Civic  model see our website. Special sale price listed available
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ
with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 113,452 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 122,311 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 47,707 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory