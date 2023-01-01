Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

125,768 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

GL Navigation/Blind Spot/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

125,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596752
  • Stock #: 6826
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8HU134049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6826
  • Mileage 125,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic** GL ** Navigation Capable through and Andriod Auto,
Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot and More
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus
applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding
areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member
and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is
provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest
accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All
promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer
our optional amazing certification package which will provide three
times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top
up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components),
engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior
shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2015 2016 2018 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz
Nissan Versa Sentra Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla
Honda Civic  model see our website. Special sale price listed available
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ
with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
