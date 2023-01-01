2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 7 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596752

9596752 Stock #: 6826

6826 VIN: KMHD84LF8HU134049

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6826

Mileage 125,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.