$18,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 1 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9935561

9935561 Stock #: 6923

6923 VIN: KMHD84LF9HU375891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6923

Mileage 94,190 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.