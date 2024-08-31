$16,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L AWD 2.4L Sport SE AWD
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L AWD 2.4L Sport SE AWD
Location
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
(647) 577-2960
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,070KM
VIN 5XYZUDLBXHG405045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 99,070 KM
Vehicle Description
10 DAY SALE!!!(Wednesday Aug 21st-Saturday Aug 31st 2024)
*SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE IS $16,888+HST & LICENSING
($1,000 Financing credit applied).
*CASH PRICE IS $17,888+HST & LICENSING
Just Arrived!!!
Clean CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Great condition/Drives like new!!!
This 2017 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT 2.4L SE AWD (has a dependable 2.4L GDI ENGINE/185hp/4 cyl engine powering this Automatic transmission (D-CVVT)
The 2017 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT 2.4L SE AWD impresses with excellent fuel economy at 9.1 L/100 km highway a reality.
No haggling required! Here at Carworld Heaven, we pride ourselves on positioning our vehicles at one of, if not the most aggressive price points compared to similar vehicles on the market! This ensures that value is always accompanied by Carworld Heaven's first class service with every vehicle purchased!
PURCHASE OUR SAFETY CERTIFICATION PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES: SAFETY CERTIFICATE & NECESSARY WORK, FULL TANK OF GAS & FULL CLEAN UP FOR $1,299+HST
OTHERWISE:
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:
MIDNIGHT BLUE EXTERIOR
BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
*COMES WITH AFTERMARKET HITCH WITH 7 PIN CONNECTOR
2.4L GDI 185 hp, 4-cylinder engine with Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
17" alloy wheels with P235/65R17 all-season tires
6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC manual mode Airbags (7): Dual front, front seat-mounted side impact, roof-mounted side-curtain with rollover sensor and drivers knee airbag
All-Wheel Drive
Panoramic sunroof
Leather seating surfaces
12-way power-adjustable drivers seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraint
Dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer Heated steering wheel
Heated rear seats
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob Manual rear side window sunshades
Rear Parking Assist Sensors (RPAS)
LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters Optional: All-Wheel Drive
40/20/40 split-folding second-row seats
Air conditioning with manual climate control and second-row vents 6-speaker AM/FM/SiriusXMTM/CD/MP3 audio system with
5.0" touch-screen and rearview camera
iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity
Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition Chrome door handles
Fog lights
Heated front seats and heated, power-adjustable side mirrors Power windows with drivers auto up/down and pinch protection Remote keyless entry with alarm
Roof rack side rails
Steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise and Bluetooth controls Trailer pre-wiring
Windshield wiper de-icer
Automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights
Drive Happy with CARWORLD HEAVEN
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** MANY EXTENDED WARRANTY & GAP INSURANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
*** 36 day warranty on safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on www.carworldheaven.com
Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to retail end users. -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CARWORLD HEAVEN representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Finance deals subject to lender fees & lien registration cost additionally from respective lender. Contact us for further details.
Carworld Heaven
2255 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R6
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Carworld Heaven
(647) 577-2960
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe