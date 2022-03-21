Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,157 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8943325
  Stock #: 435688AP
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB4HG435688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 435688AP
  • Mileage 114,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

