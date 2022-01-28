2017 Hyundai Sonata

$16,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 5 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8244771

8244771 Stock #: 6450

6450 VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH447996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6450

Mileage 146,539 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Auto Start or Remote Start

