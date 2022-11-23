Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

122,799 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL Bluetooth/Camera/Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL Bluetooth/Camera/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,799KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9402874
  Stock #: 6766
  VIN: 5NPE24AF8HH443109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6766
  • Mileage 122,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Push Start, Backup Camera, *CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0
down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes.
Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market
of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered
dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of
our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this
period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE
AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE
FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS:  2019 2015 2016 2018 Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Veracruz
Nissan Altima Sentra Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Camry
Corolla Fit Honda Civic Nissan Versa model see our website.  Special
sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

