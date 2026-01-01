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*NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT MONITORING* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2017 Make: Hyundai Model: Tucson Trim: Premium AWD Kms: 56,475 finance Price: $15,880 cash price: $16,880 Sport Empire Cars offering a beautiful Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD with 56,475 KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX!! For the affordable price of $15,880 +HST and licensing. Beautiful blue exterior with a black interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

56,475 KM

Details Description Features

$15,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14519383

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,475KM
VIN KM8J3CA43HU446125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,475 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT MONITORING* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year :2017 Make: Hyundai Model: Tucson Trim: Premium AWD Kms: 56,475 finance Price: $15,880 cash price: $16,880 Sport Empire Cars offering a beautiful Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD with 56,475 KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX!! For the affordable price of $15,880 +HST and licensing. Beautiful blue exterior with a black interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-7758

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$15,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2017 Hyundai Tucson