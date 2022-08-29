$23,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
PREMIUM AWD
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9060157
- Stock #: CS696A
- VIN: KM8J3CA44HU424277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS696A
- Mileage 94,779 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 9.1 highway/11 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 94779 kilometers! Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD Options: This Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
