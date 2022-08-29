Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

94,779 KM

Details Description Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM AWD

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

94,779KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9060157
  • Stock #: CS696A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44HU424277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS696A
  • Mileage 94,779 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 9.1 highway/11 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 94779 kilometers! Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD Options: This Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai TUCSON Premium AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Coloured Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2 150 kgs (4 740 lbs)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display 6 speakers iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2021 Honda Accord Sp...
 67,890 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 17,328 KM
$94,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,427 KM
$74,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory