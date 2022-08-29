$33,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: JN1FV7AR5HM871758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black Designer
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,472 KM
Vehicle Description
This INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400, with a 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 400hp engine, features a 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift transmission, and generates 9.2 highway/12.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 87472 kilometers! INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 Options: This INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: AM/FM radio, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio data system. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
Vehicle Features
