2017 Infiniti Q50

87,472 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Red Sport 400

Location

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9178234
  • Stock #: CS758
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR5HM871758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black Designer
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS758
  • Mileage 87,472 KM

Vehicle Description

This INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400, with a 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 400hp engine, features a 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift transmission, and generates 9.2 highway/12.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 87472 kilometers! INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 Options: This INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: AM/FM radio, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio data system. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Leather shift knob
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 400hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
High Output
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
A/T
Sport front bucket seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Leather-Appointed Seating
Requires Subscription
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Performance Run-Flat
Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection
Wheels: 19" x 9" Unique Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Triple 5-spoke
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power seats (slide recline lift thigh support) w/driver's seat power lumbar support and torso bolsters memory and manual thigh extension
Wheels: 19" x 9" Unique Aluminum-Alloy

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

