2017 Infiniti QX60

Listing ID: 9455617

Stock #: 11299A

VIN: 5N1DL0MM6HC540321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11299A

Mileage 134,529 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 3RD ROW Power Tilt Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 360 degree camera WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Fold Flat Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.