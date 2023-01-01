$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 Infiniti QX60
2017 Infiniti QX60
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9463315
- Stock #: 555921AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 555921AP
- Mileage 64,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4