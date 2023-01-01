2017 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463315

9463315 Stock #: 555921AP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 555921AP

Mileage 64,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.