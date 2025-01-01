$9,800+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North No Accident Navigation Heated Seats Blind Spot
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North No Accident Navigation Heated Seats Blind Spot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,532KM
VIN 1C4PJLCB7HD223358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16026A
- Mileage 172,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Kitchener.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 172,354 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Blind spot sensor
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Jeep Cherokee