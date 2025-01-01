Menu
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Kitchener. 

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 172,354 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

172,532 KM

Details

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North No Accident Navigation Heated Seats Blind Spot

12632697

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North No Accident Navigation Heated Seats Blind Spot

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,532KM
VIN 1C4PJLCB7HD223358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16026A
  • Mileage 172,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Kitchener.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 172,354 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
Blind spot sensor

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
AM / FM / CD Player

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$9,800

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2017 Jeep Cherokee