2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 2 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10198308

10198308 Stock #: 938934

938934 VIN: 1c4rjfbg2hc938934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 938934

Mileage 109,244 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.