2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,392 KM

Details Description Features

$30,745

+ tax & licensing
$30,745

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$30,745

+ taxes & licensing

78,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028094
  • Stock #: 213114A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG6HC684677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,392 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats
Normal Duty Suspension
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 2
Tires: P245/70R17 BSW On/Off Road
Quick Order Package 23E Laredo
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
948 kgs (6/500 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 8.0'' Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

