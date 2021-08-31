2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$30,745 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 3 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8028094

8028094 Stock #: 213114A

213114A VIN: 1C4RJFAG6HC684677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,392 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Mechanical Normal Duty Suspension 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Additional Features Monotone Paint GVWR: 2 Tires: P245/70R17 BSW On/Off Road Quick Order Package 23E Laredo TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC 948 kgs (6/500 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display Wheels: 17'' x 8.0'' Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.