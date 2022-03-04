Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,975

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Summit

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8465790
  • Stock #: 220729A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJTXHC653820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220729A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Normal Duty Suspension
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
230MM Rear Axle
TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 3
Quadra-Drive II 4WD System
Quick Order Package 23R Summit
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 8.0'' Fully Polished Aluminum

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory