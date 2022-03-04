2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$41,975 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465790

8465790 Stock #: 220729A

220729A VIN: 1C4RJFJTXHC653820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 220729A

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Normal Duty Suspension 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 700-amp maintenance-free battery Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Exterior 230MM Rear Axle TIRES: P265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS Additional Features Monotone Paint GVWR: 3 Quadra-Drive II 4WD System Quick Order Package 23R Summit TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes 084 kgs (6/800 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4'' Display Wheels: 20'' x 8.0'' Fully Polished Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.