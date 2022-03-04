$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8529206
- Stock #: 855614AP
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG9HC855614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 130,598 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
