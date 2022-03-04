2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 5 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529206

8529206 Stock #: 855614AP

855614AP VIN: 1C4RJFCG9HC855614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 130,598 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.