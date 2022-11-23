2017 Jeep Renegade

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 5 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9411241

9411241 Stock #: 221698A

221698A VIN: ZACCJBCB1HPG23300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 221698A

Mileage 166,563 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Quick Order Package 27E

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.