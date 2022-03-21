Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

86,474 KM

Details Description Features

$36,396

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,396

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,396

+ taxes & licensing

86,474KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8928787
  • Stock #: 12515
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3HL702161

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,474 KM

Vehicle Description

WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED, 4WD, Trail Rated, 3.6L, AUTO, 2/ TOPS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, HARD DISC DRIVE, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, STEP BARS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED,1 OWNER, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Targa Roof
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2014 Ford Flex Limit...
 120,675 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 110,480 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 146,069 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory