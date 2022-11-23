2017 Jeep Wrangler

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 1 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9369784

9369784 Stock #: 595357T

595357T VIN: 1C4BJWDG8HL621190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,124 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.