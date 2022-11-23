Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

85,124 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2017 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9369784
  Stock #: 595357T
  VIN: 1C4BJWDG8HL621190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

