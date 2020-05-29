Menu
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2017 Kia Forte

LX+/ No Accident Off Lease/Heated seats/ Back-up Camera/ Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Bluetooth / Power package

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,301KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5240447
  • Stock #: INC1001
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A73HE035431
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Low KMs No Accident Lease return 2017 Kia Forte LX+ Automatic equipped with many features such as Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated seats, heated side mirrors, Android Auto and Apple Car play, USB and AUX, power package and much more!



Finance this vehicle up to 72 months with $0 down payment with our open loan financing! 




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Extended Warranty Available with Great Pricing!


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • USB AND AUX
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

