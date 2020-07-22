Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

60,169 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX / Off Lease with No Accident/ Air condition/ Bluetooth/ Traction control

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX / Off Lease with No Accident/ Air condition/ Bluetooth/ Traction control

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 5465603
  2. 5465603
  3. 5465603
  4. 5465603
  5. 5465603
  6. 5465603
  7. 5465603
  8. 5465603
  9. 5465603
  10. 5465603
  11. 5465603
  12. 5465603
  13. 5465603
  14. 5465603
  15. 5465603
  16. 5465603
  17. 5465603
  18. 5465603
  19. 5465603
  20. 5465603
  21. 5465603
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,169KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5465603
  • Stock #: P3360
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A77HE138290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3360
  • Mileage 60,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Lease 2017 Kia Forte LX Automatic equipped with many features such as Bluetooth, heated side mirrors, Bluetooth, USB and AUX, power package and much more!



Finance this vehicle up to 72 months with $0 down payment with our open loan financing! 




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Extended Warranty Available with Great Pricing!


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport KIA

2012 Infiniti QX56 B...
 144,591 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 28,390 KM
$18,395 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 66,332 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport KIA

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory