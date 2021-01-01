Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

59,092 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+/Heated seats/ Back-up Camera/ Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Bluetooth/Clear Out Price!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX+/Heated seats/ Back-up Camera/ Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Bluetooth/Clear Out Price!

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 6354422
  2. 6354422
  3. 6354422
  4. 6354422
  5. 6354422
  6. 6354422
  7. 6354422
  8. 6354422
  9. 6354422
  10. 6354422
  11. 6354422
  12. 6354422
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

59,092KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6354422
  • Stock #: P3459
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE134536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3459
  • Mileage 59,092 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Forte LX+ Automatic equipped with many features such as Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated seats, heated side mirrors, Android Auto and Apple Car play, power package and much more!



Finance this vehicle up to 60 months with $0 down payment with our open loan financing! 




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Extended Warranty Available with Great Pricing!


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport KIA

2017 Kia Forte LX+/H...
 59,092 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 59,918 KM
$23,595 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry LE...
 171,216 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport KIA

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory