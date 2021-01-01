2017 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Android Auto and Apple Car Play

