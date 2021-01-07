Menu
2017 Kia Rio

153,000 KM

Details Description

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

905-282-9299

2017 Kia Rio

2017 Kia Rio

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2017 Kia Rio

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6586375
  • Stock #: 21N6759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21N6759
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 900 Positive Google Reviews!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Two Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

